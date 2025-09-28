Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 5: Here’s What Awez Darbar Earned Post His Eviction From Salman's Show

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 5 Update: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has been a roller coaster ride so far which came with an interesting line up of contestants and an even more intriguing theme of "gharwalon ki sarkar." From heated arguments to strategic alliances, every moment is filled with tension and excitement wherein each contestant has been leaving no stone unturned to put their best foot forward. Amid this, Neha Chudasama's comeback from the secret room turned out to be a major twist in the game as she exposed several contestants in the house.

While 5 weeks have witnessed a massive drama in the house, the nominations and eliminations have always brought different turns in the game. For the uninitiated, 6 contestants were nominated this week for elimination after the live commentary nomination task. This included Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar. It goes without saying that fans have left no stone unturned to support their favourite contestant.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 5 Update

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed its third elimination tonight wherein Awez Darbar was eliminated from BB19. To note, Awez was eliminated a day after his sister in law Gauahar Khan graced the show and expressed her disappointment in him for not being vocal on the show.

Bigg Boss 19 Awez Darbar Fees

Wondering what Awez Darbar earned post his elimination from Bigg Boss 19? According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, Awez Darbar made an earning of Rs 1.14 lakh per day and Rs 5-8 lakhs per week for his stint on Bigg Boss 19. While he managed to stay in the house for 5 weeks, his total earning turned out to be Rs 40 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Awez's elimination will certainly be a massive jolt to Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Abhishek Bajaj, who were very close to him. It will be interesting to see how his elimination will affect their game