Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: Who Will Get Eliminated From Weekend Ka Vaar? BIG TWIST In EVICTION

Bigg Boss 19 elimination week 6: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Salman Khan is all set to announce the BB 19 eviction results on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After explosive weekday episodes, all eyes are on WKV as host will grill the contestants for their actions inside the BB 19 house.

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

The likes of Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination. One of them will get evicted from the show after the Bigg Boss 19 voting results are calculated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Fans have been wondering who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 WKV episode in the sixth week as eight popular contestants have been nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss 19 voting trends indicated that Pranit More, Neelam Giri and Nehal Chudasama are in the danger zone.

Nehal has the maximum chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19. However, there is a big twist in the tale. Gossip mills suggested that there is no eviction this week on BB 19 Hindi. Guess what? The makers have scrapped Bigg Boss 19 elimination once again, giving a surprise to the audience.