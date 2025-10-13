Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 7: Here’s What Zeishan Quadri Earned Post His Eviction From Salman's Show

Bigg Boss 19 Zeishan Quadri Fees Revealed: The seventh week of Bigg Boss 19 is unfolding with heightened drama. The theme "gharwalon ki Sarkar" has intensified the competition among the housemates. Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, and Awez Darbar have already been evicted. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar have entered as wild card contestants, bringing new dynamics to the show. Malti Chahar's entry has injected fresh energy into the house. Her presence has added unpredictability to the game, making it more exciting for viewers.

In an unexpected twist during week six, there was no elimination, leaving fans speculating about who might leave this week. This week's nominations task was particularly dramatic. Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar were tasked with selecting contestants for possible eviction. This responsibility led to heated discussions among the housemates and resulted in six contestants being nominated for eviction. The nominated contestants include Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, and Baseer Ali.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 7 Update

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed its 4th elimination in week 7 wherein Zeishan Quadri was eliminated from the show. To note, he was eliminated after being in danger zone with Ashnoor Kaur.

Bigg Boss 19 Zeishan Quadri Fees

Wondering what Zeishan Quadri earned post his elimination from Bigg Boss 19? According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, Awez Darbar made an earning of Rs 71 thousand per day and Rs 2-5 lakhs per week for his stint on Bigg Boss 19. While he managed to stay in the house for 5 weeks, his total earnings turned out to be Rs 35 lakhs.

Zeishan Quadri's elimniation has left everyone shocked and his friends Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Malik, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal were in tears post his elimination from Bigg Boss 19.

It will be interesting to see how Zeeshan Quadri's elimination will change the game of contestants in Bigg Boss 19.