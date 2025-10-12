Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 7: Here’s Why Zeishan Quadri Has Been Eliminated From Salman’s BB19

Bigg Boss 19 Zeishan Quadri Elimination Reason: Bigg Boss 19 is in its seventh week, and the drama inside the house is as intense as ever. The theme "gharwalon ki Sarkar" has set the stage for fierce competition among contestants. So far, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, and Awez Darbar have been evicted. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar have entered as wild card contestants, adding new dynamics to the show. The nominations task this week was particularly dramatic. Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar were responsible for choosing contestants who might face eviction.

This led to heated discussions and resulted in six contestants being nominated in Bigg Boss 19 including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, and Baseer Ali. Malti Chahar's recent entry as a wild card contestant has certainly intensified the atmosphere within the house. Her presence has brought fresh energy and unpredictability to the game. In an unexpected twist during week six, there was no elimination, leaving viewers speculating about who might be leaving this week. And now, the recent elimination on Bigg Boss 19 left everyone shocked

Bigg Boss 19 Zeeshan Quadri Eliminated

In the most shocking turn of events, Zeeshan Quadri has been eliminate3d from Bigg Boss 19 in week 7. The news came as a shock to everyone and left Neelam Giri, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik in tears.

Bigg Boss 19 Zeeshan Quadri Elimination Reason

To note, Zeeshan Quadri has been eliminated after receiving least number of votes from the audience this week. However, the main reason of his elimination was his inactiveness during the week on Bigg Boss 19. He was seen having a back foot in all issues during the week and had no strong opinions in matter. Besides, fans were mighty irked with his statement wherein he stated, "Suno Bharat ki janata, main aisa hi hoon. Tum mera ghar chalaate ho kya? Bojh dena hai to do, nahin dena hai to nikal jao. Main kisi ke baap ki bhi nahin sunta, tumhari kya sunoon?"

It will be interesting to see how Zeeshan Quadri's elimination will change the game of contestants in Bigg Boss 19.