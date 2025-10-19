Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 8: Who Will Get Eliminated Tonight? Gaurav, Neelam, Mridul Or Malti



Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 8: Bigg Boss 19 has been a whirlwind of drama, keeping viewers glued to their screens. Now in its eighth week, wild card contestant Malti Chahar has been sparking intense debates over household chores, nominations, and ration tasks. As the weekend approaches, fans are anticipating a significant twist that could alter the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house. In fact, host Salman Khan came with a dhamakedar weekend ka vaar wherein he was seen schooling Armaan Mallik, Malti Chahar and Gaurav Khanna. Amid this, there have been speculations about the upcoming elimination on Bigg Boss 19.

For the uninitiated, four housemates-Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri- have been nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss 19 in week 8. While Malti has been nominated for the first time, Neelam and Mridul faced nomination for the second consecutive week. Needless to say, fans have voted in large numbers to save their favourite contestant on the show. Speculations are rife about who might leave next on Bigg Boss 19, but it seems the show's producers have plans to add more excitement before Diwali festivities.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Get Eliminated In Week 8?

Much to everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss 19 will be having a no elimination this week. Yes! You read it right. This is because Bigg Boss 19 will be having Diwali celebrations tonight following which the reality show makers decided to surprise the contestants with no elimination

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Episode (Ep57) Timings: What To Expect?

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 episode 57 will be having a lot of surprises for the contestants. While the cast of Thamma including Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will be gracing Bigg Boss 19, they will be coming with gifts for the contestants which include video messages from their loved ones. This will surely leave everyone emotional. To note, Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar elimination episode will air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors.