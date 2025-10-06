Bigg Boss 19: Elvish Yadav Recreates Zeishan Quadri’s Iconic “Sexy Lag Raha Hoon” Moment. Fans REACT

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 had fans cheering as social media star Elvish Yadav brought a hilarious and nostalgic moment to life. Elvish greeted actor-filmmaker-writer Zeishan Quadri with his legendary dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur - "Sexy lag raha hoon" - and Zeishan instantly replied with a smiling, confident "Bilkul!". The moment quickly went viral.

The line comes from a memorable scene in Gangs of Wasseypur, where Zeishan's character, Definite, walks in wearing a live snake around his neck. When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character questions him about the snake, Zeishan casually replies that he wore it because it looked "sexy." The scene went on to become one of the most quoted and loved moments in Indian cinema - capturing Definite's cool, fearless attitude.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, the exchange between Elvish and Zeishan recreated that same energy - light-hearted, witty, and effortlessly cool. Zeishan's quick reaction showed his trademark sense of humor that fans are loving inside the Bigg Boss house this season.

Many also appreciated how Zeishan handled the moment with his usual charm and confidence.

With this fun moment, Zeishan once again proved that whether it's Wasseypur or Bigg Boss - his charisma is timeless.