Bigg Boss 19 Ep 49 (Weekend Ka Vaar) Release Time: Salman To Slam Tanya, Malti; Who Will Be Safe From Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 Ep 49 (Weekend Ka Vaar) Release Time: Bigg Boss 19, now in its seventh week, continues to deliver high drama within the house. The season's theme, "gharwalon ki Sarkar," combined with a captivating contestant lineup, has led to fierce competition. So far, three contestants-Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, and Awez Darbar-have been eliminated. Meanwhile, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar have entered as wild card participants, adding fresh dynamics. In an unexpected turn during week six, there was no elimination. However, speculation is rife about who might leave in the current week.

The nominations task on Bigg Boss 19 this time involved Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar selecting contestants for potential eviction w. This task was filled with drama and arguments, resulting in six contestants getting nominated including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More and Baseer Ali have been nominated. For the uninitiated, Malti Chahar has been the recent wild card entry in the house and her entry has undoubtedly intensified things in the house. And now, all eyes are set on the upcoming weekend ka vaar.

Bigg Boss 19 Ep 49 (Weekend Ka Vaar): What To Expect?

Interestingly, the weekend ka vaar tonight (episode 49) will be witnessing a lot of drama. Salman Khan will be seen giving a major reality check to the contestants which is much required this week. To begin with, he will be slamming Malti Chahar for her misbehaviour in the house. In fact, he will also ask the contestants if Malti is a red flag or a green flag and she will end up getting the maximum red flags. Furthermore, Salman will give a reality check to Neelam for being the weakest contestant in the game and will suggest her to pull up her socks now.

To note, Tanya Mittal will also be on Salman's radar as he will expose her victim card game. But this isn't all. Salman Khan will also be announcing who among the six nominated contestants will be safe from eviction. As per the voting trends, Baseer and Pranit are likely to be declared safe from eviction tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 Ep 49 (Weekend Ka Vaar) Release Time

Wondering where to watch this dhamakedar weekend ka vaar tonight? Well, you can watch the weekend ka vaar (episode 49) at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar after getting a subscription to the app. Fans can also see the same episode on Colors at 10:30 pm tonight.