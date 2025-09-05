Bigg Boss 19 Ep13 Release Time: Farrhana vs Amaal & Ashnoor vs Nehal; New Episode To Intensify Things On BB19

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 13 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 has all the reasons to make the headlines. From the new theme of gharwalon ki sarkaar to an impressive list of contestants and the interesting tasks, Bigg Boss 19 has everything which has got everyone brimming with an opinion. After a dhamakedaar weekend ka var, the second week on Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a lot of drama with the recent one being the tiffs during the captaincy task. The recent captaincy task had left the house divided into two groups and it was indeed a difficult competition.

For the uninitiated, the captaincy task witnessed a competition between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj who became the top contenders of captaincy after their task was aborted midway by Bigg Boss. Needless to say, Abhishek and Baseer left everyone intrigued as they got all aggressive during the task to become the next captain of Bigg Boss 19. However, after all the tussle, Baseer Ali became the next captain of the house and now all eyes are set on the drama that will be unfolding in the next episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 13: What To Expect?

The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will be witnessing some heated arguments. To note, Ashnoor Kaur, who has been quite reserved in the house, will be seen coming out in the field. Yes! She will be having a heated argument with Nehal Chudasama and her fiery avatar will leave everyone shocked. On the other hand, Amaal Malik will also be locking horns with Farrhana Bhatt as he appeared to be agitated with the latter's interfering nature. It is evident that tonight's episode will be having some serious tiffs in the house

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 13 Release Time On OTT

To note, episode 13 of Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on JioHotstar on 9PM in HD format tonight (September 5, 2025)

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 13 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the 13th episode of Bigg Boss 19, will go on air on Colors at 10:30PM tonight.