Bigg Boss 19 Episode 11 Release Time: Here’s When New Ration Task aka The BB Show On BB19 Will Go On Air

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 11 Release Time: The nation is abuzz with the launch of Bigg Boss 19 and there are no second thoughts about it. This popular reality show has returned with a fresh theme, gharwalon ki sarkar, and an intriguing mix of contestants. The new season has already sparked significant interest, with viewers eagerly tuning in to witness the drama and conflicts unfolding within the house. Following a reality check from host Salman Khan during the first "weekend ka vaar," dynamics within the Bigg Boss house have shifted noticeably.

Needless to say, the contestants are now striving to make their mark, showcasing their strategies and personalities. A notable twist occurred when housemates collectively decided to strip Kunickaa Sadanand of her captaincy, transferring her immunity to Ashnoor Kaur. Recently, Bigg Boss 19 saw a major twist in the game after five contestants were nominated for elimination including Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Malik, Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand. And now, Bigg Boss 19 new episode will be witnessing a new drama

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 11 Release Time On OTT

To note, the new episode of Bigg Boss 19 (ep11) will premiere on JioHotstar on 9PM in HD format

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 11 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the 11th episode of Bigg Boss 19, will go on air on Colors at 10:30PM tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 11: What To Expect?

To note, in the 11th episode of Bigg Boss 19 will feature an interesting ration task as the BB show wherein some of the housemates have been assigned the task to entertain the house and audience. Hosted by Zeishan Quadri, it will have dance performances by Neelam Giri and Awez Darbar, a funny performance by Mridul, an performance by Tanya Mittal and a stand up comedy by Pranit More wherein he will be roasting the housemates. However, Pranit's stand up act will land him in trouble as he will be seen locking horns with Zeishan. On the other hand, Kunickaa during a conversation with Neelam and Tanya will be seen getting candid about her love life.