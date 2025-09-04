Bigg Boss 19 Episode 12 Release Time: Here’s When New Captaincy Task Will Premiere On BB19 Tonight

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 12 Release Time: The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate viewers with its unexpected twists and intense drama. Following a recent weekend episode featuring Salman Khan, the show has seen numerous conflicts unfold. Notable incidents include Farrhana Bhatt's aggressive behaviour, Kunickaa Sadanand's heated exchanges with fellow contestants, and Tanya Mittal's emotional breakdowns. These events have sparked widespread discussions among fans.

This decision has led to much speculation about who will take over as the new captain in the Bigg Boss house. The role comes with significant perks, including immunity from nominations for the following week. The competition for the next captain is fierce, especially since Pranit More was disqualified from the race before it even began. The stakes are high as contestants winning the coveted position will be safe from next nominations. Needless to say, a lot of drama is set to be unfolded on Bigg Boss 19 tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 12 Release Time On OTT

To note, the new episode of Bigg Boss 19 (ep12) will premiere on JioHotstar on 9PM in HD format tonight (September 4, 2025)

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 12 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the 12th episode of Bigg Boss 19, will go on air on Colors at 10:30PM tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 12: What To Expect?

The 12th episode of Bigg Boss 19 will witness an intense battle to win the captaincy. While all contestants except Pranit will be giving their best for Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari will be getting injured during the task. In fact, a fight will break out between Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali amid the captaincy task. To note, Abhishek and Baseer will emerges as the top 2 contenders of Bigg Boss 19 captaincy task for week 2. However, both the contestants will be seen getting aggressive and have resportely hurt Natalia Janoszek during the task.

On the other hand, Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal will be seen at loggerheads tonight. While Tanya will be seen upset about Kunickaa calling her out for igniting fights in the house, Kunickaa will admit that she can't take Tanya's moody behaviour anymore and both the ladies are likely to end their friendship. Looks like the equations inside Bigg Boss house are are likely to change tonight.