Bigg Boss 19 Episode 16 Release Time: Kunickaa & Tanya To Have Ugly Fight; Nominations To Change Equations

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 16 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 witnessed quite an eventful weekend ka vaar lately wherein host Salman Khan appeared to be in full form. While he was seen schooling Farrhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama, he did gave a reality check to several contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur etc. On the other hand, Kunickaa Sadanand's son Ayaan Lall also graced the show to support the senior actress Needless to say, the weekend ka vaar witnessed a lot of drama.

Amid all this, the major highlight of Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar happened to be the entry of the first wildcard contestant of the season. Yes! Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha had entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard and he did intensify the game soon after his entry. On the other hand, Kunickaa managed to escape the elimination after getting the Raksha kavach following which the second week also had no elimination. And now the episode is expected to have a lot more drama.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 16: What To Expect?

The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 (BB16) will change the dynamics in the house. To begin with , Kunickaa and Tanya Mittal will be getting into an ugly argument over the kitchen duties wherein the latter will warn the senior actress about taking the revenge during the nominations task. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 will also witness a fresh nomination task for week 3 which will be coming with some ugly tiffs. To note the contestants will be grouped into pairs and tasked with counting exactly 19 minutes. The twist in this task was that any pair failing to accurately count the 19 minutes would face nomination. Amid this, Kunickaa will be seen distracting Tanya and would end up saying certain harsh things to her

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Nominated In Week 3?

The nominations task in Bigg Boss took an unexpected twist when Nagma and Awez faced disqualification. In addition to Nagma and Awez, Mridul and Natalia are also up for elimination in the third week.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 16 Release Time On OTT

To note, episode 16 of Bigg Boss 19, which happens to be the weekend ka var, will premiere on OTT on JioHotstar at 9 PM tonight (September 6, 2025)

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 16 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the 16th episode of Bigg Boss 19 will air on Colors. However, it will premiere after 1.5 hours on TV at around 10:30 PM.