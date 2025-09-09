Bigg Boss 19 Episode 17 Release Time: Tanya Takes Revenge On Kunickaa; Gaurav Says ‘Ek Second Ka Guilt Nahi’

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 17 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 weekend episode was packed with excitement as host Salman Khan took centre stage. He addressed several contestants, including Farrhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama, giving them a reality check. Amidst the drama, the entry of the season's first wildcard contestant was a major highlight. Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, joined Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard entrant. His arrival added a new layer of intensity to the game. In another twist, Kunickaa Sadanand avoided elimination by receiving the Raksha Kavach. Consequently, there were no eliminations in the second week.

On the other hand, the third week of Bigg Boss 19 started with a dhamaka with Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal's tiff. It was evident that their alliance is on the rocks. However, the nomination task added fuel to the fire wherein Kunickaa made some harsh statements to Tanya to distract her from counting 19 minutes which left the latter in tears. Needless to say, Kunickaa statements created a storm inside the house and dropped hints of a yet another masaledar episode on Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 17: What To Expect?

The new episode will have the continuation of nomination task wherein Kunicka will be coming on everyone's radar. Yes! Tanya will be seen taking her revenge against the senior actress and will make some sharp remarks. On the other hand, Gaurav will also be seen attacking Kunickaa and claim that the latter has no guilt or remorse about what she has been doing in the house. This isn't all. Bigg Boss 19 will be witnessing another ugly fight as Amaal Malik will be raising his voice in Kunickaa and Tanya's tiff and will be locking horns with Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 17 Release Time On OTT

To note, episode 17 of Bigg Boss 19, which happens to be the weekend ka var, will premiere on OTT on JioHotstar at 9 PM tonight (September 9, 2025). In case you are wondering if Bigg Boss 19 episode 17 is available to watch for free? The fact is that you will need a subscription to JioHotstar to watch Bigg Boss 19 full episodes.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 17 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the 17th episode of Bigg Boss 19 will air on Colors. However, it will premiere after 1.5 hours on TV at around 10:30 PM. For Tata Sky users it is available on channel number 149 and for Airtel DTH users it is available on channel numbers 116.