Bigg Boss 19 Episode 19 Release Time: Captaincy Task Turns Ugly As Baseer Ali Locks Horns With Abhishek & Awez

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 19 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 has been full of surprises, with each day bringing new drama. Recently, the show featured an intense "weekend ka vaar" episode where host Salman Khan focused on Farrhana Bhatt and Nehal Chusadama. This episode set the stage for an explosive third week, filled with heated exchanges right from the start. On the other hand, the nominations task on Bigg boss 19 kicked off the drama when Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were disqualified and nominated for eviction.

This happened after Abhishek Bajaj attempted to assist them during the task. Meanwhile, tensions escalated when Kunickaa Sadanand made harsh comments about Tanya Mittal to distract her from counting 19 minutes. The drama in Bigg Boss 19 doesn't stop there. The house is now preparing for another captaincy task, promising more excitement and conflict among the contestants. As tensions rise, viewers can expect even more unpredictable twists in the new episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 19: What to Expect?

The new episode of Bigg 19 will witness an intense fight for captaincy as the housemates have been divided into two teams. Needless to say, all the housemates have been in a quest to taken over the captaincy and replace Baseer in week 3. However, the captaincy task will turn ugly as Baseer will show his aggressive mode. Yes! You read it right. Baseer will be getting into ugly fight tonight wherein he will lock horns with Abhishek Bajaj during the captaincy task. While Baseer will accuse Abhishek of pushing him, he will eventually lose his calm and throw away the black board. But this isn't all. Baseer will also get into a heated argument with Awez Darbar as well and the words of exchange even lead to certain threats. As the captaincy task and the tiffs in the house get worse, it will be interesting to see who will be become the next captain of Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 19 Release Time Tv & OTT

To note, Bigg Boss 19 episode 19 will premiere at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar tonight, however, the new episode will also premiere on Colors at 10:30 pm

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is currently making headlines for the upcoming evictions. To note, four contestants have been nominated in week 3 including Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Natalia Janoszek. Let us know in the comment section below which contestant you are supporting on Bigg Boss 19.