Bigg Boss 19 Episode 2 Release Time: Here’s When The New Episode Of Salman’s Show Will Stream

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 2 Release Time: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 has finally kicked off yesterday (August 24), leaving fans buzzing with excitement. The grand premiere featured Salman Khan returning as host and introduced an intriguing mix of contestants. This season promises to be thrilling, especially with the new house theme, "gharwalon ki sarkar," where housemates will be deciding the raat and the neeti in the house. Currently, 16 celebrities have entered the Bigg Boss house, each expected to add their unique touch to the show.

The list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants includes Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik, Natalia Janoszek, Nagma Mirajkar, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt. As the show progresses beyond its grand premiere, viewers eagerly await the first twist in the game. Needless to say, everyone is looking forward to the new episode of Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 2 Release Time On OTT

To note, Bigg Boss 19 episode 2 will be going on air on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm tonight. In fact, the new episodes will air at 9pm Monday to Friday on Jio Hotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 2 Release Time On TV

On the other hand, the second episode of Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors at 10:30 PM tonight and will air the new episodes at the same time during the weekdays

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 2: What To Expect?

Interestingly, the new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will be bringing new twist in the game as it will showcase the first tiff in the house. As per the promo, Bigg Boss has asked the housemates to name the contestant with the least impressive personality. This leads to clash between housemates especially Baseer Ali and Mridul Tiwari.