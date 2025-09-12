Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 Release Time: Captaincy Task To Take A New Twist; Zeishan Calls Tanya Mittal Flipper

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house during the third week and it has left everyone brimming with an opinion. As the new season of the reality show is wrapping the third week, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to put their first foot forward. Interestingly the recent nominations task has intensified the game after four contestants Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were nominated for elimination in week 3.

But the drama didn't end here. While the BB house has been witnessing a lot of chaos regarding the next captain of Bigg Boss 19. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a lot of aggression during the captaiincy task including ugly tiffs between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer locking horns with Awez Darbar. On the other hand, Nehal Chudasma was also seen accusing Amaal Malik of touching her inappropriately during the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20: What To Expect?

And now, Bigg Boss 19 episode 20 is set to come with another twist in the captaincy task as the housemates will have to choose the new captain via democracy. After Abhishek's team won the BB Sports Complex task, each member of the team will be presenting pointers for why he or she deserve to be a captain and this will lead to several heated arguments in the house. On the other hand, Zeishan Quadri will be seen exposing Tanya Mittal's game as he called her a flipper for not sticking to her statements in the game and this will leave the latter in tears.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 20 Release Time

To note, Bigg Boss 19 episode 20 will premiere at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar tonight and can be watched after getting a subscription to the app. However, the new episode will also premiere on Colors at 10:30 pm

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is abuzz with discussions about the forthcoming evictions. In the third week, four participants face the possibility of leaving the show. These contestants are Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, and Natalia Janoszek. Share your thoughts on who you are rooting for in Bigg Boss 19.