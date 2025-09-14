Bigg Boss 19 Episode 22 Release Time: Baseer-Neha To Have A Tiff; Double Eviction On BB19 Tonight

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 22 Release Time: The third week of Bigg Boss 19 has been a whirlwind of drama, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Contestants are eager to stand out as the reality show unfolds. The recent nomination task has intensified the atmosphere, with Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar facing potential elimination. Amidst the chaos, the new captaincy task caught significant attention due to heated exchanges between Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj. Baseer also had a confrontation with Awez Darbar during this task, sparking various opinions among viewers.

Recently, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a twist during the weekend ka vaar as Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan as a host was seen grilling Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasma. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi also spiced up the game as the graced the show to promote their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3. And now, Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for another twist in the game tonight which will leave the audience intrigued.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 22: What To Expect Tonight?

The new episode will feature Baseer Ali and Amaal Malik calling off their friendship with Nehal post her behaviour during the week. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19, Gauarav Khanna will also call out Kunickaa Sadanand for picking up wrong issues in the game. The drama doesn't end here. After all, post witnessing no elimination for two consecutive weeks, Bigg Boss 19 is set to witness a double elimination tonight as per the reports. For the uninitiated, four contestants have been nominated for elimination this week including Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 22 Release Time

The much-anticipated episode 22 of Bigg Boss 19, known as the weekend ka vaar, is set to air tonight. This special double elimination episode will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm. To watch it on this platform, viewers need an active subscription. For those who prefer traditional television viewing, the episode will also be shown on Colors channel. The broadcast time for Colors is scheduled for 10:30 pm. This allows fans multiple options to catch the drama unfold.

Let us know in the comment section below which contestant are you supporting on Bigg Boss 19.