Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Release Time: Abhishek Bajaj & Shehbaz Ugly Fight; Amaal Locks Horns With Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 never fails to disappoint the audience and there are no second thoughts about it. The ongoing season of the popular reality show has completed three weeks and witnessed a lot of dhamaka during the recent weekend ka vaar. For the uninitiated, the weekend ka vaar was hosted by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar and the recent episodes did change the equations in the house. After all, Farah was seen slamming Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasma during the weekend ka vaar.

This isn't all. The biggest twist in the game came with the double elimination on Bigg Boss 19. Yes! While Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were nominated for elimination during the third week, Natalia and Nagma were the evicted lately. To note, this was the first elimination of this season and Natalia and Nagma's eviction did leave everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, as Bigg Boss 19 has ventured into the fourth week, it is expected to see yet another dhamaka in the upcoming episode

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23: What To Expect?

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 (Ep23) will be seeing some heated arguments in the house. While captain Amaal Malik will be having a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand over kitchen duties, soon Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha get involved into it and this leads to an ugly physical fight between the two. In fact, they end up getting punished for violence as well. On the other hand, Amaal Malik will be having a war of words with Pranit More over lunch timings.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Release Time

Tonight, the eagerly awaited episode 23 of Bigg Boss 19 will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm. Viewers need an active subscription to access it on this platform. For those who prefer watching on television, the episode will air on Colors channel at 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, let us know if you are enjoying Amaal Malik's captaincy in the house in the comment section below.