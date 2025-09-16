Bigg Boss 19 Episode 24 Release Time: Housemates To Boycott Zeishan; Will Nominations Task Air Tonight?

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 24 Release Time: The current season of Bigg Boss 19 has been packed with unexpected events, keeping viewers hooked. The show recently wrapped up its third week, which included a dramatic weekend ka vaar. While Salman Khan was busy shooting for Battle of Galwan, Bigg Boss 19 was hosted by Farah Khan along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi who were promoting Jolly LLB 3. While the contestants got a major reality check, Baseer Ali, Kunicka Sadanand and Nehal Chudasma were on Farah's radar for their behaviour during the week.

On the other hand, one of the most surprising developments was the double elimination twist. For the uninitiated, Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar were nominated for eviction during the third week. In the end, Natalia and Nagma were evicted from the house. This marked the first elimination of the season and elicited mixed reactions from fans. While the double elimination has intensified the competition in the house, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to witness more drama unfolding in the coming episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 24: What To Expect?

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 (Ep24) will have housemates being visibly irked by Zeishan Quadri. In fact, in a shocking turn of events all the housemates including captain Amaal Malik will be seen boycotting Zeishan. On the other hand, the housemates are in for a major surprise as Baseer Ali's stuff, and several other items from the kitchen will go missing from the house. While this has dropped hints of the upcoming ration task, the housemates will be given a special task to entertain captain Amaal Malik who will allot the ration according to the housemates. While fans are eagerly waiting for the new nominations task to air, looks like they will have to wait for another day.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 24 Release Time

To note, episode 24 of Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere tonight. Fans can catch it on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm, provided they have an active subscription. Alternatively, those who prefer traditional viewing can watch it on the Colors channel at 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, let us know if you are enjoying Amaal Malik's captaincy in the house in the comment section below.