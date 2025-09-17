Bigg Boss 19 Episode 25 Release Time: Ashnoor & Abhishek’s Friendship To End During Nominations Task Tonight?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 25 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 has been full of surprises, keeping the audience engaged. The show recently concluded its third week, featuring a dramatic "weekend ka vaar." With Salman Khan occupied with filming for Battle of Galwan, Farah Khan took over hosting duties alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who were promoting Jolly LLB 3. Contestants received a reality check, with Baseer Ali, Kunicka Sadanand, and Nehal Chudasma drawing Farah's attention for their actions during the week.

One of the most unexpected moments was the double elimination twist. For those unfamiliar, Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar faced eviction nominations in the third week. Ultimately, Natalia and Nagma were evicted from the house. This marked the first eliminations of the season and sparked mixed reactions among fans. The double eviction has heightened competition within the house as viewers anticipate more drama in upcoming episodes. And now, all eyes are set on the upcoming nominations task

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 25: What to Expect?

Well, the new episode will feature a major twist in the game as Bigg Boss will call out housemates for openly discussing nominations and will nominate all the housemates expect captain Amaal Malik. Amid this, Neelam Giri will be heartbroken with several contestants nominating her for eviction. However, Bigg Boss will turn the tables by giving everyone a different chance and name two contestants each that they want to save. This new twist will change the equations in the house especially between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj after all the Manmarziyan actor didn't name the latter. As a result, 5 contestants were nominated this week including Abhishek, Ashnoor, Pranit More, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasma.

This isn't all. Ashnoor's decision will not only left the housemates shocked but will create a rift in her bond with Abhishek and the two are likely to get into an argument tonight. Besides, there are reports about Bigg Boss 19 gearing up for another captaincy task tonight which will come with yet another fierce competition between the contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 25 Release Time

To note, episode 25 of Bigg Boss 19 is scheduled to air tonight. Viewers with a Jio Hotstar subscription can watch it at 9 pm. For those who prefer watching on television, the episode will be broadcast on the Colors channel at 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, while the official nominations will be announced tonight, let us know in the comment section which contestant you are rooting for.