Bigg Boss 19 Episode 26 Release Time: Abhishek-Amaal’s Ugly Fight In Captaincy Task; BB19 To Get New Captain

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 26 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 has been enthralling viewers with its dramatic twists and turns. This season's diverse group of contestants brings unique strategies, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. The show is a hotbed of alliances and conflicts, sparking lively debates among fans. Heated arguments and intense disagreements have become a hallmark of this season. The nomination task in the fourth week has significantly impacted the game on Bigg Boss 19 and added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing drama.

For the uninitiated, contestants were required to choose two fellow housemates they wished to save from being nominated on Bigg Boss 19. This task revealed surprising alliances and strategies among the participants. Ultimately, five contestants found themselves nominated for eviction due to receiving either one or no votes from their peers. As a result, the contestants facing eviction this week are Pranit More, Nehal Chudasma, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur. The competition is intense as each of them fights to remain in the game. Amid this, all eyes are set on the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 26: What To Expect?

After a dhamakedar nominations task, Bigg Boss 19 will getting its new captain tonight. Yes! Bigg Boss 19 will feature an interesting captaincy task as Amaal Mallik's captaincy is coming to an end. The task will be aggressive wherein Abhishek Bajaj will be on fire. In fact, he will be seen getting into a tiff with Amaal and Awez Darbar during the task and there have been speculations about who will emerge as the new captain.

On the other hand, Abhishek will also be locking horns with Amaal over food and the arguments will get worse post Abhishek's aggression and this left everyone shocked.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 26 Release Time

To note, Bigg Boss 19 episode 26 will air tonight at 9 PM on JioHotstar. However, in order to watch the full episode in HD format, you will need a subscription to the app. On the other hand, episode 26 of Bigg Boss 19 will also air on Colors Channel at 10:30PM (1.5 hours after the ott release).

Meanwhile, let us know which contestant you are rooting for in the captaincy task tonight on Bigg Boss 19.