Bigg Boss 19 Episode 27 Release Time: Baseer vs Gaurav Fight; Captaincy Task To See A ‘Cheesy’ Twist

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 27 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate its audience with unexpected twists and turns. This season's contestants, each with their own strategies, keep viewers engaged. The show is filled with alliances and conflicts, sparking lively discussions among fans. Heated arguments and intense disagreements have become a hallmark of this season. The fourth week's nomination task has added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing drama on Bigg Boss 19. Contestants were tasked with choosing two housemates they wanted to save from nomination. This task revealed surprising alliances and strategies among the participants.

To note, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasma, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur have been nominated this week and it will be a tough fight to survive. Amid this, the ongoing captaincy task has been playing a key role in helping the contestants to survive and strengthen their foothold in the house. Interestingly, the recent episode saw Abhishek Bajaj's team, including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal won the initial task and will now be competing for captaincy along with former captain Amaal Mallik. Needless to say, Bigg Boss 19 will be having a lot of drama unfolding during the task.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 27: What To Expect?

To note, Bigg Boss 19 will be having an interesting and 'cheesy' fight for captaincy between the winning team and they will be seen giving each other a tough fight. Amid all the speculations, Abhishek Bajaj will emerge as the last man standing and will become the new captain of BB19. On the other hand, episode 27 of Bigg Boss 19 will also see a heated argument between Baseer Ali and Gaurav Khanna as the former calls out the Anupamaa star for playing at the backfoot and not participating in house duties and tasks. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 will also be having some cute moments of Neelam Giri flirting with Amaal Mallik.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 27 Release Time

Episode 27 of Bigg Boss 19 is set to air tonight at 9 PM on JioHotstar. Viewers who wish to watch the episode in HD will need a subscription to the app. Additionally, the same episode will be broadcast on Colors Channel at 10:30 PM, which is one and a half hours after its release on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, let us know which contestant you are voting for to save this week on Bigg Boss 19.