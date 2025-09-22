Bigg Boss 19 Episode 30 Release Time Update: Kunicka vs Zeishan Ugly Fight; Neelam Giri's Emotional Breakdown

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 30 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 have been witnessing a lot of drama in the house and it has managed to keep the contestants on their toes and audience hooked. To note, it's been a month since Bigg Boss 19 went on air and the new season of the popular reality show has managed has witnessed several ups and downs so far. However, the recent weekend ka vaar with Salman Khan proved game changing in several ways. To begin with, it was an eye opener for Gaurav Khanna who was called out for being a mere spectator in the game.

On the other hand, Salman even exposed Ashnoor Kaur and her alleged fake bond with Abhishek Bajaj and even warned the latter to watch his back in the house. This isn't all. Bigg Boss 19 also witnessed a twist in the name of elimination. Among the five nominated contestants - Abhishek, Ashnoor, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More and Baseer Ali - Nehal was apparently eliminated but sent to the secret room instead to spice up the game. And now, as Bigg Boss 19 is in the 5th week, new drama is set to unfold in the house

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 30: What To Expect?

The new episode of Bigg Boss 19 will witness an ugly fight between arch rivals Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand. It all started after Kunickaa stopped Neelam from helping Zeishan with the dishes. As Kunickaa and Zeishan's tiff got worsened, the veteran actress even threatened the Gangs of Wasseypur 2 actor and stated, "Mein thappad maar dungi... Tu Wasseypur ka gunda hoga, toh main 40 saal se Mumbai ki gundi hoon". On the other hand, Neelam had an emotional breakdown amid a tiff with Awez Darbar. Meanwhile, speculations are rife about the next nomination task and when will it air. But looks like the audience will have to wait for a while for Bigg Boss 19 week 5 nomination task to air

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 30 Release Time

Wondering where to watch episode 30 of Bigg Boss 19? Well, the new episode of the popular reality show will air on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM and will be available to watch in full HD for the subscribers only. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 19 episode 30 will air on Colors at 10:30PM tonight.

Meanwhile, as Nehal has been sent to the secret room, it will be interesting to see what twists she will be bringing in the game in the coming days.