Bigg Boss 19 Episode 31 Release Time Update: Team Shehbaz vs Team Pranit; Who Will Get Nominated Tonight?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 31 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 has been a whirlwind of drama, keeping both contestants and viewers engaged. The show, now a month into its run, has experienced numerous highs and lows. The recent "weekend ka vaar" episode with Salman Khan was particularly impactful, especially for Gaurav Khanna. He was criticized for being too passive in the game. During the same episode, Salman Khan highlighted Ashnoor Kaur's alleged insincere relationship with Abhishek Bajaj and even advised Abhishek to be cautious in the house. This revelation added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing dynamics among the contestants.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss brought another major twist in the game wherein Nehal Chudasama, who was nominated for elimination along with Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Baseer Ali, was sent to the secret room. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 week 5 started on a dramatic note with tiffs between Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri over kitchen duties. On the other hand, Abhishek Bajaj's captaincy has left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now all eyes are set on the upcoming nominations task

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 31: What To Expect?

Bigg Boss 19 will witness an interesting nominations task tonight wherein BB activity area will transform into a commentary room, where housemates are split into two teams. Shehbaz Badesha leads Team Red, which comprises Amaal Mallik, Farhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, and Zeishan Quadri. Meanwhile, Team Blue is under the leadership of Pranit More. This team includes Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More himself, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, and Neelam Giri. To note, the team leads will be asked to pair with on of their teammate and do the commentary on the live footage. The team which will lose the task will be nominated for elimination.

This isn't all. Bigg Boss 19 will also witness a heated argument between Pranit More and Amaal Mallik after the standup comedian was upset with the singer's remarks

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 31 Release Time

Fans of Bigg Boss 19 can catch the latest episode, number 31, on Jio Hotstar. It will be broadcast at 9 PM and is available in full HD for subscribers. Meanwhile, episode 30 is set to air on Colors at 10:30 PM tonight.

Meanwhile, as Nehal has been sent to the secret room, it will be interesting to see what twists she will be bringing in the game in the coming days.