Bigg Boss 19 Episode 41 LIVE Streaming: Abhishek Bajaj-Amaal Malik's FIGHT Turns UGLY. Who Will Get EVICTED?

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 41 LIVE Streaming: Get ready for an exciting episode of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan will critique the contestants' actions. The Bollywood star will address Amaal Malik, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali, while also pointing out Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari's slow strategy. This episode promises to be a reality check for the housemates.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19 Episode 41 LIVE Streaming?

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 is set to air on Friday (October 3), 9 pm on JioHotstar. For those interested in watching live, JioHotstar offers a dedicated Bigg Boss 19 LIVE 24X7 channel. Alternatively, viewers can catch the repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm the same day.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Who Will Get Eliminated?

The question of who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 is on everyone's mind. While Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj are safe, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Zeishan Quadri and Amaal Malik have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination.

Take a Poll

According to Filmibeat's poll results, Ashnoor Kaur is getting the highest votes from the audience. Pranit More, Neelam Giri, and Nehal Chudasama are trailingi in the voting race. Based on these trends, Neelam Giri is most likely to face eviction this weekend.

An industry insider shared with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Bigg Boss season 19 has been well-received on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. The show's creators plan to introduce new twists and wildcard entries to maintain viewer interest over five months. This season aims to surpass the previous records set by Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13.

Salman Khan is set to reveal the voting outcomes on Sunday, October 5. However, viewers should approach the voting trends cautiously as the official results will be announced during the weekend episode. Awez Darbar has the highest chances of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 WKV.

This season of Bigg Boss promises unexpected developments as makers aim to keep audiences engaged with fresh challenges and surprises throughout its run.