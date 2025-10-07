Bigg Boss 19 Episode 45 Release Time: Malti Leaves Tanya In Tears During Nominations; Who Will Get Nominated?

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 45 Release Time: Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate its audience with unexpected game twists that often alter the house dynamics. The recent "weekend ka vaar" episode, hosted by Salman Khan, was no exception. Salman gave Mridul Tiwari a stern reality check, leaving him emotional. Additionally, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, and Abhishek Bajaj were reprimanded for their weekly performance and behaviour. This episode received mixed reactions from viewers. In an interesting development, Bigg Boss 19 introduced Malti Chahar as the second wild card entry.

Malti came with a major reality check for the contestants and her presence is anticipated to add excitement to the house dynamics. In fact, while she had initial plans to befriend Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal, things changed after she entered the house. In fact, her reality check didn't go down well with Tanya and the ladies have been at loggerheads ever since. Interestingly, while the previous week was a no elimination week, there have been speculations about the upcoming nomination task.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 45: What To Expect?

To note, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises an engaging nominations task. The BB house has been transformed into a spooky playground for this event. Notably, Farhana Bhatt, the current captain, and Malti, a newcomer to the house, are exempted from nominations. They have assumed the roles of witches in this task, tasked to nominate contestants during 4 rounds alternatively.

However, things will get ugly between them as Malti will target Tanya to nominate and will throw her in the pool. This will leave Tanya in tears and Malti was irked with this. Amid this speculations are rife about who will be nominated for eviction tonight. Reportedly, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri and Neelam Giri have been nominated this week. However an announcement is still awaited.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 45 Release Time On TV & OTT

Wondering when and where you can watch Bigg Boss 19 episode 45? Well you can watch the fresh episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM after getting a subscription to the app and then you can login into the app to enjoy it in HD. Viewers can also watch the same episode on Colors at 10:30 PM.