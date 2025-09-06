Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Today: Who Will LEAVE Show? Why Salman Slammed Gaurav, Nehal & Kunickaa?

Bigg Boss 19 eviction today: When Salman Khan speaks, the Bigg Boss contestants have to listen and follow what he suggests. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Bollywood superstar grilled the contestants for their actions, pointing out their mistakes. From Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasama to Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik, the contestants were on his hit list.

Salman Khan didn't mince his words while expressing his displeasure over the way certain contestants behaved in the show.

Read on to know what Salman Khan told Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Kunikaa Sadanand and Nehal Chudasama on the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

LIVE Feed

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan Calls Nehal 'VAMP' Salman questioned Nehal's selective outrage against Abhishek Bajaj in Bigg Boss season 19 and labelled her as a 'vamp' in the show. "“People are laughing at the muddas you’re trying to make. Don’t think the audience is dumb — they can easily tell the difference between natural and fake issues," the superstar said.

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan Questions Gaurav Khanna for Losing His Drive "What happened to the spirit that made you one of the most talked-about contestants in the first week? Why are you invisible now? Are you under the impression that you are above all the dirt happening in this house? If yes, then instead of staying silent, improve the situation from within," Salman Khan told Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Farhana Bhatt: From Which Angle You're Peace Activist? "The way you’re going forward, I fear we’ll be hearing even worse slurs from you. From what angle are you a peace activist? You seem to spread more hate and negativity," Salman Khan told Farrhana Bhatt during the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

WHO WILL GET EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION EPISODE?

All eyes are on the BB19 WKV episode as Salman Khan will reveal who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss season 19 this week. Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand and Amaal Malik are in the danger zone. One of them will bid adieu to the show during the WKV episode.