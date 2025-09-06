Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Today: Who Will LEAVE Show? Why Salman Slammed Gaurav, Nehal & Kunickaa?
Bigg Boss 19 eviction today: When Salman Khan speaks, the Bigg Boss contestants have to listen and follow what he suggests. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Bollywood superstar grilled the contestants for their actions, pointing out their mistakes. From Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasama to Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik, the contestants were on his hit list.
Salman Khan didn't mince his words while expressing his displeasure over the way certain contestants behaved in the show.
Read on to know what Salman Khan told Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Kunikaa Sadanand and Nehal Chudasama on the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
- Sep 06, 2025, 10:02 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan Calls Nehal 'VAMP'
- Sep 06, 2025, 10:01 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan Questions Gaurav Khanna for Losing His Drive
- Sep 06, 2025, 9:57 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Farhana Bhatt: From Which Angle You're Peace Activist?
WHO WILL GET EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION EPISODE?
All eyes are on the BB19 WKV episode as Salman Khan will reveal who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss season 19 this week. Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand and Amaal Malik are in the danger zone. One of them will bid adieu to the show during the WKV episode.