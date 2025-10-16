Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Gaurav, Mridul, Neelam Or Malti - Who Will Be Eliminated In Mid Week Elimination?

Bigg Boss 19 Mid Week Elimination Update: Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessed massive drama in the house lately which has got everyone quite hooked. The popular reality show, which is in the 8th week, saw major arguments in the house post the entry of the recent wild card contestant Malti Chahar. From tiffs about the daily chores to nominations even ration task. Bigg Boss 19 has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Amid this Bigg Boss 19 is expected to have major twist head of the weekend ka vaar which will change the game inside the BB house.

But before unveiling the big secret, it is important to mention how the recent nominations have intensified the game inside BB house. For the uninitiated, 4 contestants were nominated for elimination on Bigg Boss 19. These included Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Mridul Tiwari and Neelam Giri. To note, Neelam and Mridul were in the nomination radar last week as well. Needless to say there have been speculations about the next elimination on Bigg Boss 19. But looks like Bigg Boss 19 makers are planning to spice up things before Diwali celebrations

Bigg Boss 19 Mid Week Elimination Reports

According to media reports, Bigg Boss 19 will be having a mid week elimination due to Diwali celebrations. It is reported that one of the nominated contestants will be eliminated ahead of the weekend ka vaar.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Be Eliminated In Mid Week Eviction?

While 4 contestants have been nominated for elimination, there are reports that Malti has been in the danger zone and is likely to get eliminated in the mid week elimination. However, it is important to mention that no official announcement has been made regarding mid week elimination. If the reports turned out to be true, the mid week elimination will surely be a game changer in the task.

Meanwhile, Malti Chahar's recent actions during the ration task have sparked significant discussion. Her performance led to the loss of 11 items, leaving many with strong opinions. Additionally, her ongoing disagreements with Nehal Chudasama continue to attract attention and raise eyebrows among observers.