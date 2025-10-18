Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Neelam, Malti- THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated On Weekend Ka Vaar- Filmibeat Poll

Bigg Boss 19 eviction: Bigg Boss 19 has been a whirlwind of drama and excitement since its debut in August. With Salman Khan returning as the host, his charisma continues to captivate audiences, making the show a staple for evening entertainment. The season is packed with emotional highs, unexpected turns, and intense confrontations that keep viewers engaged.

The eighth week of Bigg Boss 19 has brought heightened competition among contestants. Those facing potential eviction this weekend include Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar. Fans had until Thursday, October 16, at 10 AM to cast their votes for their favourite participants.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Voting Trends

As the Weekend Ka Vaar episode approaches, anticipation is building among fans. Social media platforms are buzzing with predictions and voting polls. Unofficial trends suggest Gaurav Khanna is leading in votes, closely followed by Mridul Tiwari. Meanwhile, Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri appear to be lagging behind.

The show's star-studded lineup includes well-known personalities from the entertainment industry such as Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul Tiwari. Their presence adds to the show's appeal.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination, Eviction Twist: Who Will Get Eliminated?

With Diwali celebrations in full swing across the country, there are rumours that Bigg Boss 19 might introduce a no-elimination twist this week. However, an official confirmation is still awaited from the show's producers.

The tension inside the house has reached its peak as fans eagerly await the results of this week's voting. The contestant with the fewest votes will leave during this weekend's episode unless a twist changes the outcome.

Though these voting trends are unofficial and speculative, they have already sparked lively discussions online. This makes the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar one of the most eagerly anticipated episodes of the season.

The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 19 continues to grow as viewers remain glued to their screens for every dramatic moment and unexpected turn that unfolds in this captivating reality show.