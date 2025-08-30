Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Week 1: THIS Contestant Should Leave On Weekend Ka Vaar- Filmibeat Poll

Bigg Boss 19 first eviction: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, are you ready for the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 19? The new edition kick-started with a bang on Sunday (August 24), promising blockbuster entertainment for the audience.

While last season was loaded with TV celebrities (Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Tiwari, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chahat Pandey), Bigg Boss 19 only features Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna. These two are the sole representatives of the TV fraternity. While questions have been raised over the casting of the show, the makers are confident that Bigg Boss 19 Hindi will strike a chord with the audience.

Read on to know which contestant will leave the show, as per Filmibeat's poll.

FILMIBEAT POLL HINTS THIS CONTESTANT WILL GET EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 19

Here's the list of Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants for elimination!

☆ Abhishek Bajaj

☆ Gaurav Khanna

☆ Zeeshan Qadri

☆ Neelam Giri

☆ Tanya Mittal

☆ Natalia Janoszek

☆ Pranit More

According to the poll conducted by Filmibeat on X and our official website, Neelam Giri has the maximum chances of getting evicted from the show. Her contribution to the show has been minimal, and she has not been able to strike a chord with the audience.

While Gaurav Khanna is ruling the roost, Tanya Mittal has also dominated the screen with her antics. Zeeshan Qadri has also been appreciated for his game plan. He has not shied away from calling others for their mistakes.

Abhishek Bajaj has locked horns with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama in the previous episode. Kunickaa Sadanand also tried to school the SOTY 2 actor. Despite the ups and downs, he has managed to grab eyeballs.

Pranit More and Neelam Giri have not done much, and this puts a big question mark on their presence in the show. Neelam Giri might get eliminated, as per our readers and viewers, who have their shared their opinions.

Viewers should take the Bigg Boss 19 online voting trends with a pinch of salt as the actual results will be declared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Fans should wait for the Sunday episode to know who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be available for streaming tonight at 9pm on JioHotstar.

Keep watching this space for more updates.