Bigg Boss 19 EVICTION Results: Who Will Get Evicted From Weekend Ka Vaar Today? SHOCKING TWIST Is...

Bigg Boss 19 eviction results week 6: Bigg Boss 19 continues to captivate audiences with its mix of drama, conflict, and unexpected twists. The show, broadcast on Colors TV and available on JioHotstar, has solidified its status as India's leading reality series. With each episode, viewers are drawn into the intense dynamics within the Bigg Boss house.

Sixteen well-known personalities entered the Bigg Boss house at the start of this season. Each contestant brought unique strategies and charisma to the competition. Among them are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Abhishek Bajaj. Their interactions have kept fans eagerly watching.

Take a Poll

Bigg Boss 19 Wildcard Entry Shakes Up Dynamics

The introduction of Shehbaz Badhesha as a wildcard entry added a new layer of excitement. As Shehnaaz Gill's brother, his presence shifted the dynamics within the house. Another new wildcard has entered the show to spice up the game.

This week marks the sixth week of Bigg Boss 19, and tensions are rising as eight contestants face potential eviction. The nominated participants include Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama. With so many popular figures at risk, fans are fervently voting to support their favourites.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends and Predictions

The audience holds the power to decide who stays in the competition. Voting lines were open until Friday (October 3) at 10 AM. The results will determine which contestant continues their journey in the house and who will be leaving soon.

As anticipation builds for Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, social media is abuzz with predictions about this week's elimination. Online polls suggest Amaal Malik is leading with the highest votes. Tanya Malik follows closely behind with significant viewer support.

Ashnoor Kaur maintains a stable position in the middle ranks. Meanwhile, Neelam Giri and Zeishan Quadri have received moderate backing from fans. However, Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama face challenges due to low vote counts.

Who Will Get Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar?

The low votes for Kunickaa Sadanand, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama have sparked discussions about who might be eliminated next. Salman Khan will reveal the results during Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 5.

The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 19 has reached its peak as the makers have introduced a new shocking twist. Guess what? "No elimination will take place on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. The makers have scrapped the eviction once again, giving the audience a surprise in the start of the month," our khabri added.