Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Voting Results Week 1: Who Will Get Lowest Votes? Bottom 2 To Be...

Bigg Boss 19 eviction voting results week 1: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, are you ready for the first weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss season 19. Salman Khan is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, and suspense as he returns to host WKV.

When the show started, our khabri shared an update about the twists. A reliable industry source told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitely pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

Take a Poll

From Gaurav Khanna and Kunicikaa Sadanand's misunderstanding to Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek Bajaj's fight, the new episode witnessed multiple tiffs in Salman Khan's reality show. Amid the drama, all eyes are on the first elimination in Bigg Boss 2025.

WHO WILL GET LOWEST VOTES IN BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING TRENDS? BOTTOM 2 WILL BE...

Seven contestants have been nominated for eviction in the first week of Bigg Boss 19 Hindi. The celebrities are in the danger zone, and only their fans could save them. The Bigg Boss 19 voting lines have been closed on JioHotstar on August 29 at 10am.

Here's the full list of nominated contestants for Bigg Boss 19 elimination!

☆ Abhishek Bajaj

☆ Gaurav Khanna

☆ Zeeshan Qadri

☆ Neelam Giri

☆ Tanya Mittal

☆ Natalia Janoszek

☆ Pranit More

According to social media polls andX pages, Gaurav Khanna will get the maximum votes on JioHotstar. While fans expected Tanya Mittal to garner huge votes, she is not in top 3 as Pranit More and Abhishek Bajaj have received more votes than her on a poll conducted by Bigg Boss 19 online voting.

If we talk about the bottom 2, Natalia Janoszek and Neelam Giri have found themselves in the danger zone. These two contestants have reportedly received the least votes from the audience, and might get evicted if they fail to contribute to the show.