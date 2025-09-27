Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Awez, Neelam, Gaurav, Pranit Or...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 has captured the attention of audiences on television and social media. The show, available on JioHotstar and Colors TV, is known for its daily dose of drama, unexpected twists, and engaging tasks that keep viewers entertained.

The season began with 16 celebrity contestants, each bringing their own strategy and personality to the game. Fans were thrilled to see familiar faces like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik vying for the trophy and cash prize.

Wildcard Entry and Host

Adding excitement to the mix, Shehbaz Badhesha entered as the first wildcard contestant. The show wouldn't be complete without its iconic host. Salman Khan returns with his trademark wit, humour, and sharp insights.

In the fifth week of Bigg Boss 19, tensions have escalated among housemates. Six contestants face eviction: Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More. One will leave during the weekend episode.

Voting Trends and Predictions

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches another Weekend Ka Vaar episode, fan voting discussions dominate social media. Online polls indicate a divide between strong contenders and those struggling for support.

Reports suggest Gaurav Khanna leads in votes this week with Ashnoor Kaur close behind. Mridul Tiwari also enjoys steady viewer support. However, Awez Darbar, Pranit More, and Neelam Giri are at risk due to lower vote counts.

Awez and Neelam's inactivity in the game increases their chances of eviction. These predictions are based on unofficial polls; Salman Khan will announce the confirmed elimination on Sunday.

The voting lines closed on Friday morning at 10 AM on September 26. Fans had until then to save their favourite contestants from elimination by casting their votes.

The first two weeks saw no evictions allowing housemates time to reveal their personalities and strategies. As the show progresses into its fifth week, competition intensifies with fans eagerly awaiting results.

The final decision lies with Salman Khan who will disclose which contestant leaves during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on September 28. Until then fans can only speculate based on online buzz.