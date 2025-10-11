Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Zeishan, Ashnoor Or Mridul

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ashnoor Kaur Baseer Ali Mridul Tiwari Neelam Giri Pranit More and Zeishan Quadri have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination
Photo Credit:

Bigg Boss 19 eviction voting trends today: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time for the announcement of Bigg Boss 19 elimination results during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A lot has changed inside the BB 19 house following Malti Chahar's entry as a wildcard contestant. While equations have been affected, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt have faced issues with Malti. Who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss season 19? This is the question on everyone's minds.

Take a Poll

Salman Khan pointed out Tanya Mittal's behavioral changes after Malti Chahar entered the show. He said that Tanya's insecurity was visible following the entry of the second wildcard contestant.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19? VOTING TRENDS ON WEEKEND KA VAAR

Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More and Zeishan Quadri have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination. One of the contestants will get evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Also Read
Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Is Gaurav Khanna WINNING BB 19? EX Winner Says 'Task Haar Ke Bhi...'
Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Is Gaurav Khanna WINNING BB 19? EX Winner Says 'Task Haar Ke Bhi...'

According to Filmibeat's poll, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari have received the highest votes from the audience on JioHotstar. While Baseer Ali is also expected to be saved, Pranit More and Zeeshan (Zeishan) Quadri are said to be in the bottom 2. One of them will bid adieu to the show during the WKV episode.

Viewers need to take the Bigg Boss 19 voting trends with a pinch of salt as things can change at any point of time. Salman Khan will reveal the Bigg Boss 19 elimination results on Sunday (October 12).

Keep watching this space for more updates.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X