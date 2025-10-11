Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Zeishan, Ashnoor Or Mridul

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 eviction voting trends today: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time for the announcement of Bigg Boss 19 elimination results during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A lot has changed inside the BB 19 house following Malti Chahar's entry as a wildcard contestant. While equations have been affected, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt have faced issues with Malti. Who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss season 19? This is the question on everyone's minds.

Salman Khan pointed out Tanya Mittal's behavioral changes after Malti Chahar entered the show. He said that Tanya's insecurity was visible following the entry of the second wildcard contestant.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19? VOTING TRENDS ON WEEKEND KA VAAR

Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More and Zeishan Quadri have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination. One of the contestants will get evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

According to Filmibeat's poll, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari have received the highest votes from the audience on JioHotstar. While Baseer Ali is also expected to be saved, Pranit More and Zeeshan (Zeishan) Quadri are said to be in the bottom 2. One of them will bid adieu to the show during the WKV episode.

Viewers need to take the Bigg Boss 19 voting trends with a pinch of salt as things can change at any point of time. Salman Khan will reveal the Bigg Boss 19 elimination results on Sunday (October 12).

Keep watching this space for more updates.