Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Voting Results: Who Will Get Evicted? Is Gaurav Khanna SAFE?

Bigg Boss 19 eviction voting results: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has captivated audiences since its August debut on Colors TV. The reality show consistently tops TRP charts and social media discussions, drawing viewers in nightly. Its unpredictable drama, from heated arguments to emotional revelations, keeps fans eagerly watching. The intense atmosphere ensures Bigg Boss 19 remains a gripping experience for its audience.

The tenth week of Bigg Boss 19 has brought heightened tension as nine contestants face possible eviction. Those nominated include Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik. Fans have been actively voting online to save their favourites before the deadline on Friday, October 31 at 10 AM.

Take a Poll

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Is Gaurav Khanna SAFE?

Bigg Boss 19's appeal lies in its diverse celebrity lineup. Participants like Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari bring unique strategies and personalities to the show. This mix of celebrities adds depth and intrigue to the unfolding drama.

Online voting trends reveal that Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik are leading in popularity with strong fan support. Pranit More and Tanya Mittal also maintain solid followings since the season began. Farhana Bhatt's position is less certain; her fate hinges on last-minute votes as she occupies a middle ground in popularity rankings.

Who Will Get Eliminated On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar?

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises high anticipation among fans eager for eviction results. Social media buzzes with fan polls and trending hashtags as viewers campaign to save their favourites from elimination. Despite being unofficial, these polls fuel curiosity and debate about who will leave the house next.

The real struggle for survival is evident at the bottom of the rankings. Contestants like Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Malti Chahar are battling hard to remain in the competition. Current trends suggest that either Malti or Kunickaa might face eviction this week.

As fans await Salman Khan's announcement during Weekend Ka Vaar for official results, Bigg Boss 19 continues to engage audiences with its dynamic mix of drama and celebrity presence.