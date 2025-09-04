Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Voting Trends: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Tanya, Awez, Kuncika, Mridul Or Amaal

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 eviction voting trends today: Things have turned interesting inside the BB 19 house following the nomination and captaincy task. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to capture the attention of the viewers and safeguard themselves from nominations. While the contestants are busy playing the game, their fandom is voting for them on JioHotstar.

Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers scrapped elimination during the first Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. "The makers scrapped the elimination as they wanted to give another chance to the contestants. First week evictions are usually scrapped. Considering the show will run for five months, expect new twists every week," a reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Take a Poll

WHO WILL BE IN BIGG BOSS 19 BOTTOM 2 THIS WEEK? VOTING TRENDS TODAY (FILMIBEAT POLL)

Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Malik have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination this week. One of the nominated contestants will get evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19 voting lines will close on JioHotstar on Friday (September 5). Viewers need to hurry up as the voting lines will remain open only till 10am. According to Filmibeat's poll, Mridul Tiwari is expected to get the highest votes from the audience, resulting in his safety from elimination.

As per Filmibeat's poll, Kuncikaa Sadanand and Awez Darbar have the maximum chances of being in Bigg Boss 19 bottom 2. Many viewers have pointed out that Awez's contribution to the show is less when compared to other nominated contestants.

Awez Darbar and Kuncikaa Sadanand's contribution to the show has been minimal. While Kuncika has locked horns with Farhana Bhatt and Abhishek Bajaj, she has failed to connect with the masses.

Fans have pointed out that she deserves to get eliminated from Bigg Boss season 19 as she is not performing well. The majority of the Filmibeat readers voted against the veteran actress, stating that she should be in bottom 2 on WKV episode this weekend.

It remains to be seen if the creative team will save Kuncika as she has joined Tanya Mittal and Neelam's group, trying to create her own gang in the BB 19 house.

Bigg Boss season 19 is available for streaming online on JioHotstar. The show airs at 10:30pm from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm.