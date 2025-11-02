Bigg Boss 19 Eviction (Week 10) Ep71 Timings: Shehnaaz, Ekta To Grace Salman’s Show; New Twist To Be Unveiled



Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Episode 71 Timings: Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house which has been left everyone brimming with an opinion. From Tanya Mittal body shaming Ashnoor Kaur to Mridul Tiwari's breakdown during his captaincy, housemates going against Farrhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand and more, each episode on Bigg Boss 19 has left everyone intrigued and fans have been looking forward to the upcoming twists on the show. Amid this, the nominations this week came as a major game changer on Bigg Boss 19 which changed the dynamics of the show.

While Ashnoor and Abhishek Bajaj were accused of violating rules of BB19, Mridul defending them as a captain led to Bigg Boss 19 nominating the entire house except these three. Yes! Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, Tanya, Farrhana, Kunickaa, Neelam Giri and Amaal Mallik have been nominated for eviction. Amid this, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari. And now, after an interesting weekend ka vaar episode on Bigg Boss 19, all eyes are set on the upcoming eviction episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Episode (Ep71): What To Expect?

Bigg Boss 19 episode 71 is one of the most anticipated episodes courtesy of the upcoming elimination. As 9 contestants have been nominated for eviction, it will be interesting to see who will be out of the game in the 10th week. Apart from eviction twist, Bigg Boss 19 will have several interesting twists as Shehnaaz Gill be gracing the weekend ka vaar for the second time this season. This isn't all. Ekta Kapoor will also be appearing on Bogg Boss 19 and will be making a big announcement about the much awaited Naagin 7.

Bigg Boss 19 Episode 71 Release Time

To note, the eviction episode (episode 71), is also the weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 19, will be going on air on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm. The same episode will air on Colors at 10:30 pm tonight.

