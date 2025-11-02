Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Week 10: THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show Tonight? Viral Tweet

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Week 10: The excitement around Bigg Boss 19 keeps growing week after week, with fans glued to their screens and social media buzzing with constant updates. The hit reality show, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar, made a grand comeback in August, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about shows on television.

Bigg Boss 19 once again sees Salman Khan taking charge as the charming and fearless host, adding his signature wit and energy to the mix. Packed with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists, the show continues to entertain viewers every day.

The season kicked off with 16 celebrity contestants, each bringing their own strategies, personalities, and flair to the Bigg Boss house. Popular names like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik have already made their mark with strong gameplay and unique personalities.

To make things even more exciting, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar entered as wild-card contestants, sparking new rivalries and friendships while changing the game's dynamics completely.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 10 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS' NAMES

As Bigg Boss 19 is now in its tenth week, the atmosphere inside the house has turned more intense than ever. The latest round of nominations has placed nine contestants in danger: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik, making this one of the most unpredictable elimination weeks so far.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 10: WHO WILL LEAVE THIS TIME?

As Bigg Boss 19 gears up for its Week 10 eviction, a viral buzz has taken over social media. Reports and fan discussions are circulating online, claiming that Pranit More bidding adieu to the show during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Well, he won't get eliminated on the basis on votes and is reportedly taking a temporary exit due to medical reasons.

The rumor has quickly gained traction, sparking mixed reactions among viewers. While some fans are shocked by the news, others believe it has been done by the makers to grab attention. However, no official confirmation has been made yet, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's weekend episode to reveal the truth.

Take a look at the viral tweet here:

Keep watching this space for more updates!