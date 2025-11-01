Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: THIS Contestant EVICTED On Weekend Ka Vaar. Reason Is NOT Audience Votes

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 eviction week 10: Salman Khan's show never fails to amaze us with the twists and turns. While the housemates are eagerly waiting for the elimination results on Weekend Ka Vaar, there's a major development inside the BB 19 house. A contestant got eliminated due to health issues. Will he return? That's the big question.

Pranit More has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. Although he is no longer in the main house, there are speculations about his relocation to a Secret Room. This move has not been officially confirmed yet, but what is certain is that Pranit is currently out of the house. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on his status in the show.

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Eliminated. Will He Return?

Pranit's journey in Bigg Boss 19 has been quite eventful. From his bond with Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari to his comic timing, the stand-up artist has grabbed eyeballs with his antics. The news of his eviction has left many fans surprised and curious about what might happen next. The possibility of him being in a Secret Room adds an intriguing twist to the ongoing drama.

The concept of a Secret Room is not new to Bigg Boss fans. In previous seasons, contestants have been placed in such rooms to observe happenings inside the house without being seen. This allows them to return with new insights and strategies. If Pranit is indeed in a Secret Room, it could mean more surprises for both housemates and viewers. Interestingly, Nehal Chudasama was sent to the Secret Room, but she couldn't do much.

Will Pranit More Go To Bigg Boss 19 Secret Room?

Speculations about Pranit's current situation have sparked various reactions among fans and followers of the show. Some believe that this twist could lead to unexpected developments in the game, while others are simply eager to see how Pranit will handle this new phase if he returns to the main house.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Pranit's stay in a Secret Room. However, his absence from the main house has certainly stirred discussions among viewers. The anticipation surrounding his potential return keeps audiences glued to their screens, waiting for any new developments.

The uncertainty surrounding Pranit's status adds an element of suspense to Bigg Boss 19. Whether he returns with a fresh perspective or remains out of the game entirely, his journey continues to captivate fans. As updates unfold, viewers remain keenly interested in how this twist will impact the dynamics within the house.

In light of these events, it remains crucial for fans to stay tuned for official announcements regarding Pranit More's position in Bigg Boss 19. The unfolding drama promises more excitement as the season progresses, keeping audiences engaged with every twist and turn.