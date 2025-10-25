Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Who Will Be Eliminated In BB 19 Double Elimination? SHOCKING TWIST

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination today: Salman Khan just did the unthinkable and exposed the contestants for their actions in the previous week. The Bollywood superstar also targeted Neelam and Mridul, stating their role in fueling drama in Bigg Boss 19.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

SALMAN KHAN EXPLOSES MRIDUL TIWARI, NEELAM GIRI IN BIGG BOSS 19

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw Salman Khan addressing a fresh wave of misunderstandings and alliances brewing inside the house. The host took charge, dissecting the ongoing drama between Nehal, Neelam, Tanya, Farhana, and Mridul with his trademark candour.

Salman first turned to Nehal, who claimed that all housemates had now decoded Tanya's game plan and insisted that it was never about Tanya and Farhana's friendship.

Moving to Neelam, Salman pointed out the real cause of the tension. "You must have understood that everyone got involved in your and Tanya's fight - but do you know why that happened? Because you were the one who gave them the opportunity. You went around telling everyone that Farhana hurt you and that your friend Tanya was sitting with her. This is all your doing." He added firmly, "You randomly cry on baseless things."

SALMAN KHAN AGREES WITH GAURAV KHANNA AS HE QUESTIONS SHEHBAZ IN BIGG BOSS 19

"Who all think that Shehbaaz chose Mridul as captain out of convenience?", Salman Khan asked the contestants.

Gaurav responded and said, "These guys wanted to make me captain four days ago, but when the task came up, they didn't. I was surprised by that."

Salman immediately agreed, saying, "Gaurav is absolutely right." The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star concluded the discussion by stating firmly, "I have a problem with convenience - you all chose a captain who's a weak player so that the game stays in your control. The baazi remains in your hands."

WHO WILL GET EVICTED IN BIGG BOSS 19 DOUBLE EVICTION?

In a shocking development, Salman Khan confirmed that a double elimination was on the cards in the ninth week.

If gossip mills are to be believed, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.