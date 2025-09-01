Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Why No Elimination In Salman Khan's Show? Who Will Get Evicted This Week?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 elimination: Salman Khan served us a massive twist in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After promising to reveal the name of the first eliminated contestant, he later stated that the show won't witness any eviction in the initial stage of the game. While the viewers were disappointed, the nominated contestants expressed their joy. After all, they are getting another chance to win the show and advance to the next stage.

When the show started, our sources made it clear- fans should expect the unexpected in the new season. Unlike last year, Bigg Boss 19 is not loaded with TV celebrities. Only Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur are representing the TV fraternity in the show.

Last month, our khabri quipped, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitely pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

BIGG BOSS 19 ELIMINATION TWIST

Last year, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, Nyrra Banerji, Shehzada Dhami, Sara Arfeen Khan and Chahat Pandey were the top TV celebrities who participated in Bigg Boss 18.

This year, things are different as the makers have invited many social media influencers inside the BB 19 house. While we talk about diversity, how can we not mention the new twist?

The makers scrapped the elimination in the first week, setting several tongues wagging.

WHY NO ELIMINATION IN BIGG BOSS 19 THIS WEEK?

Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia were in the danger zone in the first week. These celebrities were nominated for Bigg Boss 19 eviction. While the fans voted on JioHotstar, the makers decided to not evict any contestant.

The Bigg Boss 19 voting trends indicated that Natalia and Neelam were in bottom 2 and Neelam had the maximum chances of getting eliminated from the show.

"The makers scrapped the elimination as they wanted to give another chance to the contestants. First week evictions are usually scrapped. Considering the show will run for five months, expect new twists every week," a reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

WHO WILL GET EVICTED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 THIS WEEK?

The likes of Tanya Mittal, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand and Amaal Malik have been nominated for eviction in the second week. If we consider the contribution factor, Awez Darbar has the least contribution to the show, and he deserves to get eliminated. However, Bigg Boss 19 online voting would save him from the elimination process.

Kuncikaa Sadanand might leave the show, if we consider the voting factor.