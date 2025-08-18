Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Is Shaheer Sheikh's Onscreen Mother Participating In Salman's BB19? Here's The Truth

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Exclusive Update: Salman is returning with Bigg Boss 19 this weekend and everyone is looking forward to the grand premiere with bated breath. After all, the new season of Bigg Boss will be coming with a daily dose of entertainment, drama, dhamaka and a lot more. Just like every season, Bigg Boss 19 will also be coming up with a new theme and an interesting line up of contestants. In fact, the initial promo of Bigg Boss 19 has added up to the excitement for the popular reality show.

It is reported that Bigg Boss 19 will be coming with the theme of Rajneeti wherein the majority of decisions will be taken by the audience amid some major politics happening inside the house. Needless to say, makers will be leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience intrigued and hooked as Bigg Boss 19 sets to premiere from August 24 on Colors. In fact, just like every season, the weekend ka vaar is also expected to be quit spicy. Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, there have been continuous speculations about the contestants' list.

Is Shafaq Naaz Participating In Bigg Boss 19?

Amid all the speculations, it is reported that Shaheer Sheikh's onscreen mother from Mahabharat - Shafaq Naaz will be participating in Bigg Boss 19. For the uninitiated, Shafaq had played the role of Kunti in the show. While the reports did got Shafaq's fans excited, here's the truth behind the reports. A source has exclusively told Filmibeat that Shafaq is not participating in Bigg Boss 19. Looks like her fans will have to wait a little longer to see her in Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants So Far

Meanwhile, according to a tweet shared by The Khabri, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan's brother in law Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar have been confirmed for Bigg Boss 19. On the other hand, Ashnoor Kaur is also said to be entering the Bigg Boss house this week.