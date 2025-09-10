Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Salman Khan NOT To Host Weekend Ka Vaar Episode This Week? Here’s What We Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive Update: Bigg Boss 19 has been one of the most talked about reality shows and the makers have left no stone unturned to make it the talk of the town since the first day. From interesting line up of contestants to the theme and even the tadka hosts Salman Khan adds to the game during the weekend ka vaar, everything about the new season of the popular reality show has managed to leave everyone brimming with an opinion. And while Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan has been the highlight of the show, here's an interesting update about the upcoming weekend ka vaar.

Salman Khan Not To Host Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

As per a recent update, Salman Khan, who has been associated with Bigg Boss for over a decade now, will not be hosting the upcoming weekend ka vaar. Yes! You read it right. It is reported that Salman will be missing the upcoming weekend ka vaar owing to the shoot of his upcoming release Battle Of Galwan. It is reported that he has been shooting for the film in Ladakh at the moment and will be missing the weekend ka vaar this weekend.

Who Will Host Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar?

As reports about Salman Khan missing the weekend ka vaar has come as a major heartbreak for his fans, there have been speculations about who will be hosting the upcoming weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 19. In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, an inside source revealed that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who will be promoting their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, will be hosting Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Interestingly, Arshad, who had hosted the first season of Bigg Boss, will be hosting the show after 19 years. It will be interesting to see how Akshay and Arshad will spice up the weekend ka vaar this time.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is also looking forward to the first elimination of the season as four contestants have been nominated for elimination including Mridul Tiwari, Natalia Janoszek, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.