Bigg Boss 19: Fans SLAM Amaal Malik For Comments On Farrhana Bhatt. Will He Get EVICTED For Throwing Plates?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Amaal Malik Farhana Bhatt fight: The limit has been crossed, and it's time Bigg Boss takes action against the contestants for breaking the rules. From using the 'choicest' of language to throwing plates while Farrhana Bhatt was eating, Amaal Malik has crossed the limits inside the BB 19 house.

BIGG BOSS 19 FANS ANGRY WITH AMAAL MALIK- WHAT HAPPENED?

Bigg Boss 19 viewers have expressed their displeasure over the way Amaal Malik behaved with Farrhana Bhatt. Reddit fans slammed the music composer for his behaviour, mentioning that he showcased his true colours. Imagine Reddit threads have been dedicated to Amaal for his misbehaviour.

"I will never understand the support this man has. Last week, he admitted that he purposely stopped saying gaalis because of feedback and BB put WKV topic on Tanya & Neelam to make us forget about him. This week he came back to who he really was and showed his true face. After Farhana started talking, he stayed mum and didn't have the guts to talk back. How can you snatch a person's food away from them and talk about their parent in a demeaning way? The worst part is Salman won't even confront him about this during WKV and just let it go.Also, the way he moved Tanya's hand away from him showed his violent tendencies (sic)," one user wrote.