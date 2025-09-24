Bigg Boss 19 | Fans Slam Nehal Chudasama For Cheap Remark On Ashnoor Kaur: Already Out, Yet Commenting

Bigg Boss 19 has seen its share of drama, but this time the spotlight is on a clash outside the main house. Recently evicted contestant Nehal Chudasama, who is currently staying in the secret room, made a harsh statement against fellow contestant Ashnoor Kaur.

Nehal, while watching the housemates, remarked: "Nikalo Ashnoor Kaur ko ghar se, iska koi kaam nahi hai, kisike biwi ban ne ke alawa!!" The rude and unnecessary comment quickly spread across social media, sparking outrage among viewers.

Netizens were quick to call Nehal out, pointing out that she herself has already been evicted and is now commenting from the sidelines. Many trolled her with the line: "Already out, yet commenting!" reminding her that her own journey in the show ended early.

Fans also recalled how Nehal was previously criticized for unnecessarily trying to interfere in friendships inside the house, often being labeled the "third wheel." Her latest remark only fueled the criticism further.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor's supporters turned the negativity into a rallying cry. Social media platforms buzzed with hashtags in her favor, praising her for maintaining composure and dignity despite repeated targeting. Fans highlighted that Ashnoor, being one of the youngest contestants, has shown maturity and strength far beyond her years.

"She doesn't need to respond to such cheap comments. Her calmness is her biggest weapon," wrote one fan. Another added, "While others spread hate, Ashnoor spreads positivity. That's why she is winning hearts."

With Nehal's comment backfiring badly, the incident has only strengthened Ashnoor's image as a resilient and graceful player. If anything, the audience support she has received shows that no negativity can dim her shine.