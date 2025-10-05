Bigg Boss 19: Fans Trend 'Rising Phoenix Ashnoor' To Voice Support For The Young Actress

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 has already created a stir on social media. A teaser released by the makers shows host Salman Khan schooling contestant Ashnoor Kaur, which has sparked strong reactions from her fans. Even before the episode has aired, supporters of the young actress have taken to Twitter to trend the hashtag #RisingPhoenixAshnoor to show their solidarity.

In the promo, Salman Khan is seen questioning Ashnoor's approach in the house, suggesting that she was wrong to ask for clarifications of who said what during a derogatory conversation exchange between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj during a task. While the teaser was meant to build anticipation, fans of the 21-year-old star quickly rallied online to defend her. They argued that asking questions should not be seen as a mistake, but as a sign of clarity and courage.

The phrase "Rising Phoenix Ashnoor" has since become a unifying slogan for her supporters. Many described her as one of the youngest contestants in the house who carries herself with surprising maturity and confidence. Fans praised her for standing tall even when criticized, calling her "a phoenix who rises stronger from every challenge."

Within hours of the teaser's release, #RisingPhoenixAshnoor began trending nationwide, with thousands of tweets highlighting her resilience. Posts included messages such as "She may be the youngest, but she's the wisest," and "You can't dim a phoenix's fire."

This isn't the first time fans have come out in large numbers to support their favorite contestant, but the timing of this trend - before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has even aired - shows the strong bond between Ashnoor and her audience.

As the full episode unfolds, it will be interesting to see how Ashnoor Kaur responds on screen. For now, her fans have made one thing clear: they stand firmly by her side.