Bigg Boss 19: Farhana’s Constant Targeting Of Ashnoor Sparks Outrage — Fans Praise Ashnoor's Calm And Class

Drama returned to the Bigg Boss 19 house when Farhana Bhatt once again targeted Ashnoor Kaur during a kitchen duty discussion. What could have been a simple talk about food turned into another unnecessary confrontation, exposing how Farhana repeatedly tries to provoke Ashnoor for no valid reason.

Farhana taunted both Ashnoor and Abhishek Bajaj, calling them "ungrateful" for not making parathas and instead preparing poha. She went on to question Ashnoor, saying, "If you can make cheela, what's the issue in making parathas?" Ashnoor, staying composed, explained that it wasn't her assigned duty but she was still helping.

Not satisfied, Farhana went a step further - mocking Ashnoor's cooking and saying she made "sticky rice." Instead of reacting, Ashnoor calmly responded, "I'm still learning. If it's not good, someone can help." Her response reflected maturity, patience, and emotional control - traits that have made her a fanfavouritee.

Even other housemates seemed to notice how Farhana was trying to push her buttons, but Ashnoor didn't let the negativity affect her. She stayed focused, proving that dignity and self-control can silence even the loudest voices.

Viewers watching the episode called out Farhana's attitude online, labelling it "jealous," "petty," and "unprovoked." Fans flooded social media with messages of support for Ashnoor, applauding how she never loses her calm, no matter how many times she's targeted.

Once again, Ashnoor Kaur proved that true strength isn't about shouting back - it's about staying graceful when others try to bring you down.