Bigg Boss 19: Farhana To Shehbaaz — “Please Go And Appeal To Your Sister’s Fans Instead!”

Tensions flared in the Bigg Boss 19 house as Farhana and Shehbaaz got into a heated argument over household duties. It began when Shehbaaz poked Farhana about not completing her tasks. Annoyed, Farhana snapped back, saying, "Even you haven't cleaned the living room - it hasn't been cleaned in three weeks!"

The argument quickly escalated, with Shehbaaz mocking Farhana's way of speaking and reminding her that she's nominated this week. Farhana fired back, saying she doesn't care about nominations, but Shehbaaz continued to provoke her.

In the heat of the exchange, Farhana taunted Shehbaaz, saying, "You're not even a journalist," to which Shehbaaz hit back by calling her a "fake heroine who comes on DD National."

As the spat intensified, Shehbaaz called Farhana "fukri" and accused her of being scared. Farhana retaliated by taking a personal dig, hinting at his past revelation - "You're the one who spends money on girls; didn't you say you gave money to your girlfriend three months before entering Bigg Boss?"

The argument ended with Shehbaaz once again reminding Farhana that she's nominated and will be leaving soon, prompting Farhana to shoot back sharply, "Please go and appeal to your sister's fans instead."

The fiery exchange added another layer of drama to the Bigg Boss 19 house, blurring the line between playful banter and personal attacks.

