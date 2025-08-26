Bigg Boss 19 First Elimination: What Is Farhana Bhatt's Net Worth? Take A Look At Laila Majnu's Actress Wealth

Farhana Bhatt Net Worth: A major twist has already shaken up the story of Bigg Boss 19. Laila Majnu actress Farhana Bhatt became the first contestant to be eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, following her eviction, a secret room twist was revealed, and Farhana was sent there instead of leaving the house entirely. As she made her exit, several housemates criticized her behavior. Amaal even remarked that Farhana was giving off "negative energy."

In an unexpected turn, Farhana was able to hear everyone's opinions about her from the secret room. As she faces this dramatic phase of the game, let's take a closer look at her net worth and other details.

Bigg Boss 19: What Is Farhana Bhatt's Net Worth

As per the Leader Biography's report, Farhana Bhatt's net worth is calculated to be somewhere around 1.5 crores to 3 crores. Farhana made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film 'Sunshine Music Tours and Travels.' However, she got her breakthrough with her performance in Laila Majnu. Farhana played the role of Jasmeet, a supporting character. She was also seen in Disney+ Hotstar's show 'The Freelancer.' Farhana's earnings also come from music videos. She has worked with big labels like Zee Music, T-Series, Speed Records, and others. Farhana's other source of income is brand endorsement (fashion, lifestyle and regional).

Is Farhana Bhatt Married?

No, Farhana Bhatt is not married. Her current relationship status is reported as single. She has kept a low profile; therefore, there is no information on her romantic involvement.

Farhana Bhatt is an emerging actress from Kashmir. She reportedly comes from a conservative family in Srinagar. Despite that, she became a known face in the entertainment world.