Bigg Boss 19: Not Shehbaz, THIS Contestant Is First Wildcard Entry. Gaurav Khanna Plays BIG Role In Her Return

Bigg Boss 19 first wildcard entry: Things are about to get interesting inside the BB 19 house. If you thought that the drama was ending anytime soon, you're mistaken. The makers are all set to surprise you. Guess what? There has been lot of hullabaloo over the entry of Shehbaz Badesha in the show.

WILL SHEHBAZ BADESHA BECOME BIGG BOSS 19 WILDCARD CONTESTANT?

Bigg Boss 19 has not featured a single popular TV bahu. While Ashnoor Kaur cannot be termed a TV bahu as she has not played such roles, barring Suman Indori, the absence of TV actresses has put a big question mark on Bigg Boss 19 casting.

"This season features some names that are popular on social media but are not known to the general public. Viewers will be surprised to see the full list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants as they offer their own tadka in the show. From TV artists to a singer/musician and social media influencers, several contestants are participating in Bigg Boss 2025," our source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother couldn't enter the Bigg Boss 19 house as he received less votes than Mridul Tiwari. While the YouTuber advanced to the first stage of the game, Shehbaz had to wait for a while. The waiting period is about to get extended as there are no signs of him entering the show anytime soon.

There's a big twist in the tale as Shehbaz won't become the first wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss season 19. Can you guess who will be the first wildcard entry in Salman Khan's show?

WHO IS BIGG BOSS 19 FIRST WILDCARD CONTESTANT? GAURAV KHANNA SACRIFICIES WEEKLY RATION

Did you know Gaurav Khanna played an instrumental role in bringing back an evicted contestant? He sacrificed half of the weekly ration to bring an eliminated contestant, giving her another chance in the show. His decision has been met with a mixed response.

As per the latest update, Bigg Boss gave another chance to Farrhana Bhatt to return to the show. She chose Gaurav Khanna to represent her. The Anupamaa star was asked to either save the weekly ration or choose her return. The Celebrity MasterChef winner decided to sacrifice half of the weekly ration by selecting her re-entry.

