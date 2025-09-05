Get Updates
Bigg Boss 19 Food Fight: Zeeshan Refuses to Eat After Kunickaa Removes Puri from His Plate

By
Bigg Boss 19 Food Fight Zeeshan Refuses to Eat

The Bigg Boss 19 house saw fresh drama during mealtime when Kunickaa removed puris from the plates of Zeeshan, Gaurav, Ashnoor, and Bajaj, while the rest of the housemates didn't mind.

Zeeshan, however, was visibly upset and immediately refused to eat his food, saying that his ethics do not allow anyone to remove food once served. "Removing food from someone's plate is unfair," he declared.

Baseer confronted Kunickaa, telling her it was wrong and she cannot take food off someone's plate. Tanya and Neelam agreed, supporting Zeeshan's stand. Farrhana added that Zeeshan should have confronted Kunickaa in the moment instead of tolerating it silently.

The disagreement quickly escalated into an argument between Kunickaa and Baseer, with the house divided over whether Kunickaa's action was justified or not.

X